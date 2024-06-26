It is harder to maintain weight loss than to lose weight, even on Ozempic

I had my final dose of Ozempic this week.
Maybe not final forever, but my last for a while.
I am petrified. Convinced I'll wake up one morning 40 kilograms heavier.
I've been weaning and on maintenance dose since February, so it's not like this is an abrupt decision. I've been talking to my bariatric doctor from Orange Healthy Weightloss Clinic, my GP and my husband about it for a while.
Logically, I know that my weightloss is a combination of eating smaller portions, exercising and the injectable drug. But a small illogical part of me is still worried all my success has come from that little vial of semaglutide I injected every week.
This territory, maintenance territory, it's all new for me.
There has been instances in the US, where people have lost the weight, gone off the injectables and then gained it all back. So, unsurprisingly, the drugs stop working when you stop taking them (much like, say your oral conceptive pill or thyroid medication).
I hit my goal weight in February, under 80 kilos. And I've maintained it for the three and a half subsequent months.
This is good news, a good forecast for me.
But, the anxiety I feel around maintaining my current weight, is real.
I am doing all the right things. I have smaller portions, I exercise frequently, I plan my meals.
But there's a niggling feeling that this isn't my forever.
So I did some research into what I can do to make sure I stay healthy.
I found an article on The Conversation about what happens when you stop taking weightloss medication.
General practitioner Natasha Yates from Bond University has pointed out what I might feel as I move off the medication, which now I read it seems obvious but not something I'd given much thought to before.
There is also a chance of my blood pressure and chloestoral levels returning to previous levels if I regain the weight, and the weight I regain will more likely be fat than muscle.
I know in my heart my years of yo-yo dieting are over. That space in my brain that used to be occupied with calorie counting and shaming myself for what I've been eating, I use it for more important things now.
Now, I think is the time to heal my relationship with my body.
Healing my relationship with my own body, is even more important as my four-year-old daughter grows and continues to watch what I do and how I behave. I don't want her giving her body image the same brain space I've given it over my 33 years.
I am grateful for what Ozempic has given me in restoring my health. I'm grateful I have more energy for my kids. I'm grateful I have the ability to run stupid long distances for fun.
I don't think the weightloss has fixed all my problems, but I know this healthier version of me is better.
And I don't know what the future holds, except maybe a chat with someone who knows about fixing a relationship with foods.
Anyone know a psychologist who deals with peanut butter addictions?
