'A smart thing': radical speed limit changes on busy streets backed

The difference 10 kilometres per hour makes is far more significant than many may realise.
Travelling at 40km/h down a busy street as opposed to 50km/h could mean the difference between life and death if someone was to run out onto the road unexpectedly.
That's exactly why Matthew Irvine, from the Calare Academy of Road Safety, supports dropping the speed limit in the Central Business district of towns and cities in the Central West.
The idea first surfaced when Transport for NSW announced the speed limit in the Orange CBD would be reduced to 40km/h. Blayney's centre of town, too, has had its speed limit slashed.
Mr Irvine plays a big role in the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness (RYDA) program, which teaches teens the importance of road safety, in particular being vigilant with their speed.
One of the practical aspects of the program is when teens get to witness how long it takes a car to stop when travelling at different speeds.
During the program, Mr Irvine said the proof is in the pudding.
"We do a demo here that looks at 40 verses 50km/h and that validates the speed drop," he said.
"A 40km speed limit in high pedestrian activity areas is a smart thing."
Following Transport for NSW's announcement about Orange in November 2023, Bathurst Mayor Jess Jennings and a number of CBD business owners have expressed their support for the idea.
Cr Jennings has said not only is it a safety precaution for pedestrians, but "it's encouraging people to be in the CBD".
Mr Irvine agreed and said the speed limit through the main street of Lithgow is 40km/h and he thinks it's great to drive through.
According to Transport for NSW, the speed limit in the main street of Lithgow, Mort Street, between Bridge and Lithgow Streets, was reduced to 40km/h in 2011.
"The feel of that street is lovely," he said.
"You can stop, you can park, you can go to the shops, it's always nice and vibrant, so from a town planning point of view I support [reducing the speed limit] entirely."
While no official decisions have been made, Cr Jennings said he will be doing some research and collecting more information, but he's definitely interested in looking at dropping the speed limit through the CBD to 40km/h.
