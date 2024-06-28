'Pain worth the gain': major street revamp praised in milestone event

Unveiling a brand new plaque in Molong on Friday, the shire's mayor said he hoped the "pain was worth the gain" for Bank Street traders in light of ticking off long-awaited upgrades.
First cab off the rank in a formal series of four major developments reaching completion, an official celebration on Friday, June 28, marked a ribbon-cutting moment for the finished Molong Town Centre Activation project.
Recognising year-long upgrades in the small town's central business district, mayor Kevin Beatty thanked the community for throwing its weight behind the works.
"We had exceptionally kind weather gods to run a month ahead of schedule, but I also know this was due to the staff and contractors worked extremely hard to complete this project as quickly as possible to minimise the impacts to the CBD," he said.
"It's a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared vision, and I sincerely hope the pain was worth the gain for the prospective years to come.
"The town's ongoing support and dedication have shaped Molong to be a place people here are all proud of and call home."
It's a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together.- Cabonne's mayor Kevin Beatty on success of Molong Town Activation Project
Co-funded by federal and state governments, intentions for the Bank Street project was to develop Molong as being a key regional destination since it commenced in April, 2023.
Improving the flow of foot traffic was a large part of it, as well as stimulating private investment, and diversifying the local economy to grow the town as a local business and tourism hub.
Features include: the installation of street trees to the centre line of the road with native plants, solar fairy lights, permeable paving between trees, and creating safe crossing points for pedestrians.
New seating, tree planter pots and garbage bins were also installed, including the removal of existing planters and benches.
Special guest attending the host Cabonne Community Centre venue at 10am on Friday, Orange member Phil Donato noted some earlier challenges in the piece, such as a small show of resistance in the town surrounding the new changes.
But with the project finishing off the back of majority support, Mr Donato gave "full credit" to the people for sticking together.
"It's great to see Molong's come so far in the last few years, and I know it's a very special day for the local community here," he said.
"You can see a real vibrancy in the local business community as well with people coming out on weekends.
"I think things are on the up and people are looking forward to [the future], so well done to the hard work and dedication that's gone into this project."
The event was followed by a gathering at 12pm in Manildra to flag the official opening of the all-new female change rooms at the town's Jack Huxley Oval on Loftus Street.
Unofficially operational since April, council estimated the value for Manildra's new change rooms at $300,000.
On Saturday, June 29, people are invited to attend Canowindra's Tom Clyburn Oval from 11.30am to unveil the sporting field's new grandstand construction.
Valued at a total of $1.8 million, the undercover tiered seating area joins the all-new amenities facility with four purpose-built sporting change rooms.
It also includes new public toilet facilities, scorer and timekeeper room, storerooms, a multi-purpose space and kiosk.
This grandstand presentation will be followed by a second meeting in Canowindra along Nangar Road to mark the re-opening of the Nyrang Creek Bridge replacement.
A six-month project funded by the NSW Government's Essential Public Asset Reconstruction Works, the fresh structuring also included realignment of road pavement, and decommissioning the temporary side access road after the new bridge was reinstated.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.