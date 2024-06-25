Take a tour inside The Wentworth just weeks out from its grand opening

One of the biggest Orange developments in the recent memory is finally approaching the finish line.
Ever since a 2019 blaze destroyed the former Wentworth Golf Club building, questions have been asked about what will fill its place and when will it open.
The answer to the first question has long been answered with The Wentworth, a multi-storey clubhouse costing tens of millions of dollars.
The 'when' however, has been less clear with multiple delays continually pushing back the opening date.
Orange Ex-Services' new CEO Nathan Kelly has now confirmed to the Central Western Daily they expect to have the club open and operational by mid-July.
"At this stage it will be in the next fortnight ... I don't have a precise date," he said on June 25.
A tour around the facility showed a new kids play area as well as a golf simulator worth $250,000 have already been completed.
Now construction workers are busy putting together the finishing touches on the sports lounge, outdoor terraces, restaurant, bar, and multiple cafes.
OESC president Graham Gentles emphasised the club would not just be catering for golfers.
"It's a community-based club and for this club to survive financially into the future we have to have it patronised and that means more than members," he said.
"It means visitors, invited guests and others who can help us with our revenue stream to make sure we can continue to build on this wonderful complex we have out here."
Mr Gentles added that despite the setbacks they've encountered during the construction process, there was never a time he thought to himself 'why did we do this?'
"If it wasn't for us getting involved initially with Wentworth, I wonder what would have happened with this whole golf course and the facility that wasn't here," he said.
Once operational, The Wentworth will employ roughly 50 people - a mixture of full time and part time workers.
"It's great for the industry and in particular the people of west Orange who now have got something they can call home," Mr Kelly added.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.