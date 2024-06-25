Push for Orange to be crowned a key regional rail hub grows momentum

I recently raised in Parliament the proposed establishment of robotic surgery at the Orange Health Service, a major advancement for our community's healthcare.
This initiative promises to revolutionise surgery in western New South Wales, offering significant benefits to patients, healthcare facilities, and medical professionals.
Robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) is widely adopted due to its proven efficiency.
A study in the Journal of Robotic Surgery shows RAS significantly improves patient outcomes, especially in cancer-related surgeries like urological, colorectal, and gynaecological procedures.
RAS enhances surgical precision, speeds up recovery, and reduces hospital stays and complications.
The need for advanced surgical technology is critical in western New South Wales.
Establishing a robotic surgery program in Orange will reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for treatment, minimising disruption and costs.
It is essential for retaining and recruiting skilled healthcare professionals, addressing critical shortages in urological specialists.
The proposal includes a facility for public and private patients, alleviating pressures on referral hospitals and facilitating timely local care.
Robotic-assisted surgery offers enhanced dexterity, improved precision, superior visualisation, and reduces physical strain on surgeons, leading to better outcomes and faster recovery.
Australia lags behind other developed countries in robotic surgical systems, there are only 85 da Vinci robots compared to approximately 4500 in the United States.
Orange's catchment area supports the need for at least one surgical robot. Introducing a robotic surgical program in Orange aligns with the trend towards adopting this technology as a standard of care.
The proposal outlines a donor-funded approach to acquire and install a surgical robot, managed by a not-for-profit entity to ensure equitable access.
Benefits also include a strengthened capacity to retain and recruit skilled professionals, and enhanced research and training opportunities.
Establishing robotic surgery at the Orange hospital is a necessary step to elevate our healthcare standards.
Over five years ago, former Premier Gladys Berejiklian visited Orange, announcing funding for a sports stadium contingent on local votes.
I successfully persuaded the government to honour this commitment regardless of the election results.
However, inflation, COVID-related delays, continual project changes, and rising construction costs have made the original $25 million inadequate, increasing the costs to $60 million.
Progress is slowly becoming visible, with major earthworks finished and "Stage One," including eight football fields and three turf cricket pitches, expected to be completed by mid-2025.
Given the ongoing delays and changes, it is crucial to move forward with the project as soon as possible to prevent further cost blowouts and ensure the timely delivery of top-tier sporting facilities for Orange.
For the past seven years I have advocated for better passenger rail services for Orange and the Central West.
After inaction from the previous government, the current government, led by Premier Chris Minns with Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison, is considering our request.
Enhanced rail connectivity is crucial for economic growth, reduced travel times, and improved access to healthcare and education.
The Orange Rail Action Group (ORAG) has gathered over 10,000 signatures supporting an express train from Orange to Sydney.
With positive engagement from Minister Aitchison, a daily bullet train service would position Orange as a key regional hub.
Upgrading the Main Western Line is essential to support these services and the Inland Rail project.
I am committed to working with the Minns Government to deliver this vital rail service for Orange and the Central West.
