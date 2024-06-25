Was the first Wallabies captain from Lucknow?

One of the region's finest rugby products has received a major accolade, 64 years after his death.
Lucknow's Stanley Wickham has been inducted into the inaugural NSW Waratahs hall of fame.
Revealed as part of their 150-year anniversary celebrations in June, there were 47 male and 15 female inductees, spanning from the late 19th century through to the present day.
Notable players from the region including Don Strachan and David Lyons missed out on selection.
Cumnock product Chris McKivat also wasn't named but he only briefly played for NSW and captained the Wallabies before his defection to the burgeoning rugby league code in 1909 where he would go on to also captain the Kangaroos.
Wickham's entry in the Orange City Council sporting hall of fame describes him as an accomplished player and administrator and "one of the most exciting ball carriers of his time."
There are differing accounts regarding his place of birth, the hall of fame naming Lucknow in 1876 and his Classic Wallabies bio stating he was born in Parramatta in 1877.
What isn't in dispute is the fact he lived in Lucknow and played locally and for Central West representative sides as well as NSW Country in addition to attending secondary school at Parramatta Marist and playing club rugby for Parramatta Two Blues.
The centre received his first sky blue jersey at just 19 years of age and would go on to represent NSW on 30 occasions.
In the international arena, Wickham had the honour of being chosen to captain the first Wallabies side to tour New Zealand, something he repeated in 1905.
For much of the 19th and 20th centuries, only touring Australian sides were given the moniker Wallabies, making Wickham technically the first Wallabies skipper despite the national team playing its first match in 1899.
Perhaps most fascinating about Wickham is he never played in a winning test across his five caps.
He continued his association with the Wallabies during their historic tour of Great Britain and North America in 1908, serving as the assistant manager.
He died in 1960 and reportedly "many old-timers recalled vividly the excitement of his brilliant running and side stepping displays."
