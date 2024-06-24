Fire-ravaged building set for new life

It's been over three years since one of Summer Street's buildings went up in flames but the site of the old Cafe Latte could soon reopen.
A development application has been lodged for the space, which also houses an apartment on its second level.
The building spectacularly burned down in 2021, bringing the CBD to a stand-still. Journalist Will Davis has all of the details on new plans for you this morning.
Senior journalist Tanya Marschke's popular Mind Your Business this week reveals the best pies in Orange.
While Member for Orange Phil Donato has been left 'extremely disappointed' after his office was hit by thieves over the weekend.
ICYMI: Check out all of the pictures from the Emus' Torie Finnane Foundation day at Endeavour Oval. Photographer Jude Keogh was there to snap the action, on and off the field.
Catch-up: Senior journalist Riley Krause caught up with the district's newest police officers - and one of them is a well-known face from Orange.
