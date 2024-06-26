Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Back on his bike: Banned rider jumped the gun and landed in hot water

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 27 2024 - 7:37am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who claimed to not have driven during an eight-and-a-half-year disqualification period has been convicted in Orange Local Court for breaching the order.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.