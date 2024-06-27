Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Driver downed six Cruisers and 12 beers before responding to 'distressing call'

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 28 2024 - 7:56am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A drink driver told police he drank six Vodka Cruisers and 12 full-strength beers in the hours before he was caught.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.