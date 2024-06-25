'A bit daunting': meet the new Orange cop who chose life out west over Sydney

Jack Beeche may not hail from Orange, but he's ready to make the community a safer place.
The probationary constable was one of three NSW Police graduates from a class of 169 appointed to the Central West, and the lone recruit stationed in the Colour City.
Speaking during his first day on the job, the Parramatta man revealed that despite having never previously been to Orange, it was one of his top choices coming out of the academy.
"My first time being here was looking for a house," he said.
"It's a lovely town, lovely people and really happy I got stationed here."
Policing has long been a dream for Mr Beeche who is not far removed from graduating high school.
Although there were some mixed emotions about moving out west, he's looking forward to making his prescience known in town.
"Stepping out of my comfort zone with new people and a new area is definitely a bit daunting, but I'm excited," Mr Beeche added.
"I like my running. I'll have a look around the town to see what it has to offer and become part of the community."
It's that love of fitness which he hopes will enable him to have a long career.
"I think it's really important to have some knowledge of how to handle yourself," Mr Beeche said.
Central West Police District Commander, Superintendent Brendan Gorman explained what the next 12 months will look like for the new recruits.
"These probationers will join the fight we have against youth crime as well as property crime, domestic violence," he said.
"Generally they're attached to general duties but they'll also experience court, highway patrol, all the other functions that we have in the Central West Police District to get an experience and understand where their career might take them."
Mr Beeche and his fellow Class 362 graduates were the first recruits in decades to be fully paid to study as part of their training.
Superintendent Gorman was himself paid to train "30-odd years ago".
He believed the added benefit would help NSW Police as a whole.
"Policing is a challenging role and career," Superintendent Gorman said.
"It certainly gives an incentive to young people and those who already have financial commitments to join the police. (The payment) provides support in regards to getting them into the community and into the job they want to do."
Mr Beeche will complete 12 months' on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University.
He will officially graduate with an Associate Degree in Policing Practice once he has passed all academic and operation standards. The officers will then be confirmed to the rank of constable.
