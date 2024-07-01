'Your baby is going to burn': no jail for revenge porn and ongoing torment

A TikTok video with the words "your baby is going to burn" pushed a young mother-to-be to go to the police after years of torment at the hands of another woman.
The victim's problems started when intimate pictures she previously sent a man in 2019 were then sent to her parents and best friend three years later.
The victim was still a teenager when she met the man on a dating app in 2019.
The pair began talking on the phone and over social media and it was then she sent him intimate images of herself.
However, due to the distance between where they lived the pair did not start an intimate relationship, and instead decided to remain friends.
However, in December 2022, Alyssa Anne McKenzie of Queen Street, Oberon, accessed her then on-again, off-again boyfriend's phone without his permission and discovered the intimate images.
She took a screenshot of the pictures then sent them to the victim's family, including her parents and best friend.
The victim was alerted by her family about the images.
As a result the boyfriend contacted the victim via Snapchat and apologised for McKenzie's behaviour.
On March 25, 2023, 19-year-old McKenzie contacted the victim via Facebook messenger angry the victim was still talking to her boyfriend.
"You wait you'll be regretting everything very f---ing soon ... I know about you and where to find you DUMB C--T [sic]," she wrote.
The victim did not respond to the message.
She received more threatening messages in October that year.
On October 12, 2023, McKenzie wrote to her again: "if I ever catch you in Oberon you'll be one sorry dead S--T".
On October 30, 2023, McKenzie contacted the victim from her partner's Snapchat saying, "I will ruin your f---en (sic) life. Did you not learn after sending your nudes to your family? F--- OFF C--T". She then followed it up with another message: "yeah screen shot all you want mother f---er I will come for you keep adding him I dare ya".
The victim did not reply to any of the messages.
She received more threats in March 2024 after McKenzie, who was no longer in a relationship with the man, discovered the victim was pregnant.
On March 8, 2024, McKenzie stated, "you don't deserve nothing in life [sic] and I hope none of your future works out for you especially your baby."
"I mean it with everything in my heart you do not deserve that child you are carrying you do not deserve to live. I wish you nothing but pain and suffering with everything in life."
On March 12, 2024, she again contacted the victim stating, "I mean this with the most respect don't show your face in Oberon, or I'll hunt you the f--- down."
The next day the victim was made aware by an unknown person that a TikTok video had been posted on McKenzie's account.
The video depicted her mouthing the words "I said your baby is going to burn" with a filter voice. Accompanying text named the victim and her pregnancy.
At 1pm the victim attended Orange Police Station and provided a statement to police.
The victim provided copies of the Facebook messages, Snapchat messages and the TikTok video.
Police spoke to McKenzie at her home in Oberon on April 14, 2024, and without police prompting specific messages she said, "I'm not denying what I said ... I did it because I'm upset".
When asked about sending the victim's photos to the victim's family she said, "I know it's pretty f--en (sic) nasty, but I was in such a rage".
She also admitted to sending the other messages but when asked about the March 8, 2024 message said: "I don't think I meant it. I did say that yeah".
"I didn't mean anything against her baby, I'm just saying she doesn't deserve to be going through that ... anything I've said in that, true, I said it."
Police questioned her about the TikTok video. She denied naming the victim in the video but confirmed she made the TikTok. "I haven't named anyone in a TikTok video but I did made a TikTok."
McKenzie was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Thursday, June 20, 2024.
McKenzie's lawyer conceded it was a serious matter but her client came before the court with remorse.
The lawyer argued against the custody threshold being crossed.
The lawyer said McKenzie has engaged with services to address the underlying issues that lead to her offending and suggested a sentence with supervision.
Magistrate David Day said the offending was "teetering" on the threshold of a custodial sentence.
He used a bus analogy with McKenzie's relationship giving her advice to move on.
"I think she should accept a view that if you miss one bus there's another one coming, not struggling over some bloke," Mr Day said.
"Don't run for a bus, particularly one with poor steering and flat tyres like you were doing."
Mr Day convicted McKenzie for both offences.
For distributing the image without consent Mr Day sentenced her to a three-year community correction order and fined her $220.
He also placed her on an additional 18-month CCO for intimidation.
