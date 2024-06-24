Public defibrillator dumped in bushes after theft from Lords Place office

A life-saving public defibrillator has been found by police in Orange after it was stolen on the weekend.
The device was taken from Lords Place outside the office of MP Phil Donato.
"I'm extremely disappointed that someone thinks that they can just take it," the Orange representative told the Central Western Daily on Monday.
"It's just extremely disappointing ... it's a public service to save lives, not to be stolen by thieves."
Using an inbuilt tracker, the defibrillator was found by police in a bush on Torpy Street opposite Wade Park.
"It wasn't damaged, but it looks like they've sort of played around with it," Donato said.
"We just need to check to make sure it's okay and that everything's there."
The Lords Place device is one of several public defibrillators now located throughout Orange.
In June, Yellow Wiggle Greg Page fronted Orange City Council to lobby for installation of new devices across town.
"I suffered a cardiac arrest and I was very lucky to survive because bystanders were able to call, push, shock," the legendary children's musician said.
"Twenty-six-thousand Australians have a cardiac arrest every year, and five per cent survive.
"One thing I like about Orange is you have a park within 200 metres of most homes, which is ideal because we'd like to see an AED within 200 meters of every house. It's a bold vision, but with visionary people like yourself we can do it."
Councillors unanimously backed the plan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.