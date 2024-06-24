Bulls' winning streak ended by Mungoes while Eugowra spring almighty upset

Molong Bulls six-game winning streak finally came to an end on Saturday but they remain unbeaten since April.
Bulls drew 26-all against CSU Mungoes at Diggings Oval on June 22, leaving it late to snatch a point from their round 10 Woodbridge Cup match.
For CSU it was the first time the Bathurst-based club had not lost to a team ranked higher than them all season.
Mungoes co-coach Ray Sargent said he was pleased with his team's performance in the round 10 match.
"It was a good game and Molong were a physical side," he said.
"Some consistency is what we're after in our team but not losing against a pretty solid side in Moong - they've improved so much - is a good thing.
"A win is what we wanted and I'm sure they felt the same way, but no one loses in that situation, so I'm happy with how that turned out."
Jack Baldwin scored a double for the Mungoes, while Charlie Hutchings, Ash Magaya and Jai Bice all scored one each.
Heading into Saturday's game against Molong, CSU had conceded 314 points in eight games, for an average of a whopping 39.25 points a game.
So Sargent was understandably impressed that his team's defence showed a lot more resilience against a much stronger opposition.
"The defence for once actually prevailed for us," he said.
"We were pretty happy with how our defence played, especially on our goal line. We had them there on our line for plenty of sets back-to-back and I was happy we scrambled and worked together to keep them out.
"Molong has strike across the field with Jye Barrow and Harry Gerbasch. They're halves are really good at setting a platform. To be able to contain them, I'm really happy."
Orange United Warriors welcomed back former players Dion Jones and Will Cusack for their home match against Manildra Rhinos.
It didn't translate into a win for Warriors however with the Rhinos triumphing 44-26.
Cowra Magpies and Canowindra Tigers played out what many predict will be a grand final preview, winning 18-10 on old boys day.
Peak Hill Roosters continued their fine form, thumping Grenfell Goannas 46-10 to sit just outside the top four and Oberon Tigers finally put a stop to their losing streak, defeating Blayney Bears 46-10.
Undoubtedly the most eye-catching result came at Ian Walsh Oval as Eugowra Golden Eagles upset the previously undefeated Trundle Boomers 26-12.
Sargent expects a tough assignment against Trundle, who will be hurting after the shock loss.
"I'm sure they're not going to be keen to lose two on the trot," he said.
"We're keen for the contest and we'll do our best to get back in the winners circle."
