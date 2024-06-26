Fardell finding her footy feet again as Hawks look to 'right a few wrongs'

Sophie Fardell might need to take a moment to remember what sport she is playing but she wouldn't have it any other way.
The Vipers netballer and Orange Hawks league tag player is juggling two sports in 2024, making a comeback to the footy field after some years away.
But after two division one netball grand finals in as many years, she is having to "stretch the sport brain" when she jumps between the two games.
"I really enjoy the girls that I'm playing with and it's nice to stretch the sport brain a little bit differently and learn a few new skills," she said.
"The way I kind of look at game play is very court based and very netball based.
"So learning plays and the different structures has definitely been a lot trickier than I thought it would be."
All it took was a quick chat with Vipers teammate and Hawks co-coach Jacky Lyden to convince Fardell to dust off the football boots.
Lyden isn't the only familiar face however with fellow Viper Emily Provost donning the green and gold of arch-rivals CYMS, who took out the first derby of the season 46-4.
"She asked me if I was keen and I couldn't say no to her," she said.
"We have Provo on our team who actually plays for CYMS in league tag so it's been really nice.
"I guess we kind of come together to play netball and we match up against each other on the league tag field, which is cool.
"We didn't probably play our best game against them [CYMS] last time so I'm looking forward to maybe righting a few wrongs and giving them a better run for their money."
After a slow start to the season the Two Blues have found a rhythm to sit in eighth, defeating Bathurst Panthers 16-6 on Sunday.
"It's definitely taken us a little bit longer than I think we all hoped," she said.
"Now that we've got a few wins on the board we're rolling a lot better into games and having a lot more confidence.
"It's an amazing bunch of girls I would say.
"I guess the Prestwidge girls [Caitlin and Hailey] you can't go past.
"Lilly [Baker] is a tough nut to play with and she's definitely taught me a lot of skills, she always gives 100 per cent."
And what about netball?
Fardell said Vipers were finding the time to properly enjoy playing together, something the team seems to be taking on board as they sit second on the ladder.
"I guess we have been getting to know each other on the court, enjoying our netball and having a bit of fun and I think that's reflective of some of the results," she said.
"We have been just been having fun, throwing a netball around and giving it a crack.
"I'm really liking it this year, which is awesome."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.