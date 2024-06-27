'Iluka' is the ultimate family retreat

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday June 28: 'Iluka' 386 Cargo Road, Orange:
Nestled on almost four private acres on the western fringe of Orange, 'Iluka' is a property where no expense has been spared in creating a stunning family compound.
Listing agent David Dent said the location was ideal and that upon arrival through the established gardens, the home is comfortable and inviting, with natural light a constant feature. "In terms of location this is as good as it gets if you are looking for acreage on the edge of town," he said. "it's private, convenient and easily managed."
Located at 386 Cargo Road. 'Iluka' boasts a generous floorplan that revolves around the central pool area and entertainers pavilion which is simply stunning and all seasons can be enjoyed in this area with family and friends.
The home features four bedrooms, each with built-in robes, and two large bathrooms for convenience. David said there were also two living areas which allows people to gather and enjoy spending time with each other, or space to relax and unwind.
"The owners of 'Iluka' have designed and developed the ultimate home for entertaining, it is simply a place you and your family will not want to leave," he said. "The standalone entertaining pavilion is the best I have seen and provides a completely independent space to the main home."
A fantastic bonus to the home is the additional ensuite bedroom which is perfect for a teenagers retreat or guest accommodation, along with the studio area which could also be used for accommodation or a home office.
The highlight of 'Iluka' is certainly the indoor and outdoor entertaining options in the pavilion area. The space has been fully utilised to provide comfort and enjoyment and offers a full bar and lounge and dining space, along with the gorgeous pool area.
The features outside continue thanks to the amazing kids cubbyhouse and dedicated playground complete with slide and flying fox.
The home also boasts triple car garaging and ample additional parking, along with its own water, bore and ample rainwater storage.
"Iluka" represents the ideal family haven, and new owners will be the envy of family and friends when they visit. The property is ready for you to simply move in and enjoy with absolutely nothing to do.
