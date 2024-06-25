Armed robber learns fate after stealing from newsagent at knife point

An armed robber who stole from a newsagent at knife point while in the company of two teenage boys has learned his fate.
Clive Gordon, formerly of White Street, West Bathurst, appeared in Orange District Court via an audio visual link from jail on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
Judge Penny Musgrave said the victim was working at a newsagent in Bathurst when Gordon, then aged 30, robbed her on June 2, 2023.
The court was told before going to the newsagents Gordon met with two teenage boys and showed them a kitchen knife he'd brought with him.
The trio were later captured on CCTV inside the business at 4.45pm.
Gordon jumped over the counter and the victim saw he was holding a knife and she screamed.
Her father came out and while the young co-offenders pushed and shoved the father Gordon stole $1850 in cash.
Once outside the store again they flagged down a friend's car.
After leaving the scene Gordon threw a jumper he was wearing into a bush. However, police recovered the jumper and found his dna on it.
The court was told the driver did not know about the robbery.
Judge Musgrave said the charge of robbery armed with an offensive weapon carried a maximum jail sentence of 20 years.
She said Gordon has an extensive criminal history and the robbery was not a spur-of-the-moment offence.
"It was a kitchen knife, he had it with him in the street and took it with him to the robbery," she said.
"Two co-offenders came into contact with the victim's father who appears to have been jostled.
"He brought the knife to the shop, he jumped over the counter and grabbed the money.
"When they jumped in the car he told the driver to 'go'."
Judge Musgrave said although it was not a large amount of money that was stolen it was "all that was available".
She said Gordon was arrested at a house in Bathurst that he was banned from attending, and that put him in breach of a previous court order.
Judge Musgrave found Gordon has been institutionalised but "the only appropriate penalty is one of full-time imprisonment".
Gordon has been in custody since June 3, 2023 and previously received a nine-month jail sentence back-dated to June 4, 2023, for breaching the previous court order.
Judge Musgrave sentenced him to four years in full-time custody with a two-year non-parole period for the armed robbery.
The sentence was back-dated to June 3, 2023, and he could be eligible for release from custody on June 2, 2025.
A severity appeal for the previous court order was also upheld and Judge Musgrave gave him a two-year and six-month community correction order that was to begin on June 18, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.