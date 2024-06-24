'A safety issue': Dog owners call on council to install lights at off-leash area

A group of dog owners have called on Orange City Council to install permanent lighting at a major off-leash area.
Stephan Defoi moved to town nearly two years ago and used the dog-walking area at the Orange Showground as a way to meet people as well as give his pooch some much-needed exercise.
"Being new to town it allowed me to have that social interaction," he said.
But come winter when it starts to get dark early in the day, it's all but impossible to "safely" walk his dog at the showground.
It's come to the point where Mr Defoi even purchased lights to attach to his dog's collar just so he can see where they're walking.
While he'd like to believe most dog-owners who bring their pet to the showground would do the right thing, you can never be certain.
"Some dogs are off-leash so if something happens you can't see where they are. It's awful," he added.
"There's a safety issue."
Some of the friends that Mr Defoi made during his time in town are Amanda and Liam McGothigan.
The couple regularly bring their huskies Diesel and Monty to the showground to run off some energy.
During winter they often find themselves having to use their car's high beams to light a path.
"There's a lot of dogs that use this park," Mrs McGothigan said.
"It's probably the main one along with Gosling Creek but that's not fenced off.
"When we bring our dogs here we usually do a couple laps walking. If there were lights we'd be able to feel safer and we'd be able to come later."
The desire to see lights added to the showground spurred on Mr Defoi to create a petition which he intends to submit to council once they've gained as many signatures they can.
"It's in the interest of council to do this. It's an investment that will pay off in the long run," he said.
"I do understand there are people camping here, but we're not suggesting they put the lights on until 10pm. Maybe just 7pm or 8pm so the people trying to sleep aren't disturbed."
A little more than 100 new lights were recently added to the Wirrabarra Walk which is a 750-metre strip between Forbes Road and Coronation Drive.
Although the cost of installation has not been announced, a $200,000 state government grant subsidised the project.
To view the online petition, search 'request for installation of lighting at the Orange showground dog park' on Change.org
