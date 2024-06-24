Plans to reopen café building destroyed by fire in Orange CBD revealed

Plans to reopen a café destroyed by fire in the Orange CBD have been revealed.
The two-storey building at 173 Summer Street burned down in April, 2021. It's unknown what caused the blaze.
Café Latte - now at Orange Uniting Church - formerly occupied the ground level. A small apartment was located above.
The development application to reopen both was lodged with council this month.
"It is considered a positive contribution to the mix of uses in the [CBD]," the document says.
The building has been refitted with a new interior, glass shopfront, roof and flooring.
External changes are minimal. Scaffolding surrounds the site.
It's unclear what will occupy the ground floor when it likely reopens later this year.
Cafe Latte owner Aaron Wright has previously told the Central Western Daily he has no plans to return.
"It's been extremely difficult ... it definitely impacted all staff and our family," he said in 2023.
"The impact was astronomical ... you're just you're watching your life's work burn."
Saunders Property owns 173 Summer Street. The application was lodged by Dennis Kavas.
