$100m win as SES reaches out for help: It's the 'heart and soul of what we do'

The November 2022 flooding event in Cabonne was labelled as the biggest flood response operation in NSW's history.
In Eugowra alone, a mother and baby were rescued in a tree. Ten people and two dogs were retrieved from the top of a pub. Throngs of others hanging off window sills, trapped in homes, clinging to trees.
Now, State Emergency Services volunteers will undertake increased training activities aimed at helping them tackle major flooding events and flood rescues after it was revealed almost $100 million is in the 2024-25 NSW budget for the SES.
The government announced $5.7 billion will be spent over the next four years on the services and support provided to communities affected by natural disasters. Just under $95 million over a four-year period has been committed to supporting NSW SES, the lead combat agency for flood rescues and support.
"The funding announcement is to support a number of things across the agency, including personnel, equipment and training," acting zone commander for Western Zone, Joshua Clark, said.
"The SES certainly welcomes the announcement to support the services available to our volunteers, who are the heart and soul of what we do, and provide that service to the community."
Following the 2022 flood inquiry, after significant flooding tore through most of western NSW, Mr Clark said the SES has been undertaking in a number of training activities - primarily to increase the number of flood rescue trained volunteers across the state.
This money will allow that essential training to remain ongoing, and with a wet winter predicted, followed by storm season, Mr Clark said the more flood rescue trained volunteers they can secure, the better.
"We're always busy and many hands certainly make light work, so we welcome all," he said.
And it's not only the Orange and surrounding regions the local SES crews help, with many deployed interstate and even overseas to help during natural disasters, including bush fires.
"The training our members go through, and the efforts they continue to provide, not only to support the community but internationally as well at times," Mr Clark said.
"We had people on the ground supporting the response efforts to the Northern Rivers communities [during the March 2022 floods].
"We also had two members locally who deployed across to Canada to support the bush fires that occurred over there last year."
With volunteers across all organisations declining around the country, Mr Clark said he understands it can be hard to attract people.
But, for anyone interested in supporting their local and surrounding communities, he said joining the SES is a great way to provide an important service.
"We know volunteering is declining across society in Australia and we encourage anyone who has some spare time that there is a role for everyone in the SES," Mr Clark said.
"Whether it be getting out in the field and assisting with storm jobs, or it might be here in Bathurst undertaking rescue activities, it can be from supporting the crews in the office who are out in the field doing that work.
"So there's a number of roles we have available for anyone who is willing to provide time to the SES."
