'Nervous but excited': dreams come true for former Orange students

Rachel Divall always knew she wanted to be a cop.
But the former Orange High School student believed her "lack of life experience" would be a hindrance to achieving that dream.
So after graduating, Ms Divall decided to travel the world.
After returning home to Orange from her adventures, she would have loved to join the police academy. There was just one problem.
"I'd spent all my money overseas so I needed to get a job to fund my time at the academy," she said.
Ms Divall spent the next four years working at Almighty Industries, saving up enough money to also fund another dream.
"I always wanted to buy a house by the time I was 25 and I did that just before I turned 26," the now 28-year-old said.
When she did finally apply for the academy in 2023, it was with the knowledge that her time there wouldn't bankrupt her.
Little did she know, a change was coming which would immensely reduce that financial burden.
Ms Divall was part of the first class in decades to be fully paid to study as part of their training.
"When I joined the police force there was no image for us going forward that we would get paid," she added.
"When the announcement came out that there was the new incentive for police officers to get paid it was a massive relief. The payment really helped achieve my dream."
After graduating alongside another 168 probationary constables, Ms Divall requested a return to the Central West to commence life in the police force.
Having been placed in Parkes, she is keen to get to work.
"I'm looking forward to serving the community and hopefully making it a better place," Ms Divall added.
But the former Orange hockey star wasn't the only new recruit making a homecoming.
Khy Roach wanted to be a police officer since he was a bright-eyed year 7 student.
"I'd always looked up to them," he said.
After graduating from James Sheahan Catholic High School in 2022, he too wanted to get some life experience under the belt and embarked on a Contiki tour.
Then in May 2023, he put in his application to join the academy.
"It's challenging being away from home, family and friends," the 20-year-old said.
"But you make new friends you'll have for life down there."
Mr Roach has been stationed in Forbes and was proud of the work he put in to get to this point.
"I just want to be the best police officer for my community," he said.
"Treating people how I'd want my mum to be treated if they walked into a station. That's the kind of police officer I want to be. Compassionate, caring and kind."
The pair officially reported to their stations on June 24.
They will now complete 12 months' on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University.
