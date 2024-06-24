'The people of Orange won't be told what to do': Minns doubles down on pledge

NSW Premier Chris Minns has called for the construction of the Orange Sporting Precinct to ramp up, declaring "this project needs to be done".
"Frankly, this has gone on too long," the premier told the floor of the NSW parliament last week.
"At the end of the day ... it needs to be delivered."
Member for Orange Phil Donato pressed the premier on the progress of the stadium during question time.
Mr Donato said the Orange sports stadium has been plagued by delays and cost blow outs since it was announced in 2019 by then-premier Gladys Berejiklian as an election promise.
Ms Berejiklian vowed to fund a $25m sports precinct for Orange should a Nationals member be returned to the seat of Orange.
It was a promise that backfired, though, with Mr Donato re-elected.
"It was called a conditional promise," Mr Minns recalled.
"Anyway, the people of Orange won't be told what to do."
Mr Minns confirmed $60m is in the budget to complete two stages of the project.
He said construction of the first stage, the eight multi-purpose playing fields in the centre of the park, is "well underway" and estimated the work to be complete by the end of the 2024.
The premier called the second stage, which is the multi-purpose stadium, the "crucial stage".
"That has to be the priority," Mr Minns said.
"But as anyone who's undertaking a civil construction infrastructure project in the state will tell you, time equals extra money ... and we don't have a moment to lose.
"We're happy to sit down with the council and the local member but we want to deliver the playing fields and the stadium as soon as possible."
The premier did not mention the now maligned athletics track, which is on the designs. It will be on the Huntley Road side of the Bloomfield precinct.
The project was pushed back earlier this year to prioritise completion of the multi-purpose stadium Mr Minns labelled crucial, after numerous delays at the new sports hub on Forest Road.
The Central Western Daily later revealed a push to have the track built simultaneously with the major stadium.
"We think it's important because the runners club doesn't really have a facility at the moment," Cr Steve Peterson - who is behind the push - told the CWD at the start of June.
Mr Minns said variations to the plans could be accommodated, but there was no money in the budget for those this year.
"If there are to be variations on the site we're happy to work with the local council. I've got no doubt Phil as the local member will be kicking down our door looking for supplemental money," her said.
"But the priority at the moment has to be to deliver what was promised."
