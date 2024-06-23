Monster blood-alcohol reading lands in court

Five times the limit and crashing into garbage bins.
A high-range drink driver who veered off the road, mounted a gutter and caused one almighty mess has been handed jail time.
Our court reporter has the latest from the Orange Court House for you this morning, including this monster high-range blood alcohol reading.
Today, you can vote in our online poll: Are 40km/h CBD speed limits a good thing?
Our question comes off the back of the latest news from journalist Will Davis on the Blayney town centre having its speed limit slashed as well, like Orange did late last year.
ICYMI: The annual Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival took place on Saturday. Photographer Jude Keogh was there to snap some incredible pictures.
It was a massive weekend of sport across Orange. But perhaps the biggest story was the month-long suspension handed to a volunteer following the last Hawks-CYMS derby at Wade Park.
Senior sports journalist Nick Guthrie had all of the weekend judiciary news from the PMP.
Thanks for your support.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.