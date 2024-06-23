See who was bouncing around at the inflatable obstacle course

The biggest inflatable obstacle course was in Orange over the weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday the Orange Showground was taken over by 300 metres of inflated fun by Tough Nutterz.
The obstacle course was open to all ages and people of all ages from Orange and the region flocked to the Showground to enjoy the two-day event, which included sporadic visits from "Tuffy" the dancing vegan inflated dinosaur.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh captured the bouncing fun on Saturday.
There was fun right around the region on the weekend. Have you seen the Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival mega gallery?
