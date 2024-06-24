See all the action and smiles from the Torie Finnane Day at the footy

The Torie Finnane Foundation (TFF) memorial rugby day was a great success, raising $25,000 for the foundation.
The Emus took on the Forbes Platypi in special edition pink and navy jerseys to celebrate the day.
Endeavour Park attendees enjoyed Torie's champagne bar, some fantastic raffles and the successful jersey auction for the women's and first grade men's jerseys.
The TFF was established in honour of Orange midwife and mother Torie Finnane who died in 2020. She was a passionate nurse at Orange hospital.
The Foundation are dedicated to enhancing maternity services in regional NSW through professional development for midwives and nurses, providing essential equipment an providing high quality care.
Get all the best galleries, headlines and sporting news straight to your inbox by signing up to the Central Western Daily's headline emails. You get two emails straight to your inbox with everything you need to know from Orange that day, plus the latest news from our national desk- for free!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.