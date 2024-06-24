MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Mitch and Ben take a bite out of the competition at pie awards

Orange Pie Company isn't afraid of pushing flavour boundaries with its pies and recently that creativity has paid off with a haul of awards.
The business run by Ben Costa and Mitchell Brown has come away from an elite competition, Australia's Best Pie 2024 with five awards including four silver and one bronze.
Silver awards were presented for a barbecue brisket with mac and cheese pie, wagu steak with four peppercorn in brandy sauce, butter chicken and a beef, mushroom and shiraz pie.
A Small Acres Cyder with pulled pork pie has also won a bronze award.
Mr Costa said this is the best result to date the duo has had from this pie competition.
"The first time we got one silver and a slew of bronze," he said.
"This time we knuckled down and just went a handful of flavours to try and get a better result all around.
"Four silver and one bronze is the best result we've had from these awards so we're pretty stoked."
Mr Costa said the butter chicken is one of the most popular out of the award winning pies.
"That's one of the ones people come in looking for," he said.
The brisket with mac and cheese is also popular.
He said the flavour combinations were Mitch's department.
"He's the chef ... sometimes he just pulls ingredients together and honestly he's just throwing stuff to see if it works and 90 per cent of the time it does. He's got a real mind for it," Mr Costa said.
He said one of their recent successes was a Badlands Jackson red IPA in a babecue pork with a bit of kimchi.
"It was really different but really, really nice," Mr Costa said.
"We have a few base flavours that we try and keep there all the time and then the rest of it is experimentation.
"We have anywhere from 10 to 18. even up to 20 flavours at a time.
"Recently we did a sausage roll that was a maple bacon and hazelnut, which was really popular, so popular we've decided to add it to our standard menu."
The award winning pies are all permanent fixtures on the menu as per the competition requirement.
Spot checks are also carried out months before and after the awards to make sure the bakery is selling the nominated pies and not "putting together something insane and then throwing it in when you get an award and having people come looking for them".
Mr Costa said Australia's Best Pie 2024 is an industry event.
"They are very specific down to the thickness of the pastry, it has to be three millimetres, the puff has to be exactly the right puff and then the fillings have to have consistency," he said.
they have to have flavour, they have to hold themselves together really well, they are looking for not too wet, not to dry, very specific things they are looking for," he said.
