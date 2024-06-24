History behind the university which helped shape thousands of Orange minds

For more than 50 years a hill above Orange has been a centre of education operating as part of the University of New England, the University of Sydney and since 2005, Charles Sturt University.
The campus was first home to the Orange Agricultural College, which offered courses related to the management of agricultural businesses.
Operating from 1973 to 1989 the college was established as a part of the NSW Department of Agriculture.
In that period many "boys from the bush" made their way to Orange to gain tertiary education before heading back to the family farm or other agricultural pursuits.
Ed Henry was one of the first lecturers.
He told the Central Western Daily in 2015 that the first group of 22 students were like "guinea pigs", as lecturers were still trying to work out course content and accommodation buildings were not finished when the students started.
"The culture was unique. Most of the staff weren't much older than the students themselves. We were more of a family than the regular hierarchy,"he said.
"It was a really social place; I remember the excuses why students couldn't turn up for the academic side of it. One student had five grandmother funerals in a year. He had more grandmothers that anyone else and they all died in one year."
Higher education was reorganised in the 1980s. As a consequence, the college was linked with the University of New England in 1990, then amalgamated with the University of Sydney on January 1, 1994.
Although a part of the university, it remained the Orange Agricultural College until it was restructured as the Faculty of Rural Management in 2000.
That year the Orange Agricultural College was officially dissolved, while still remaining part of the University of Sydney.
In 2005 the faculty became a part of Charles Sturt University, operating on the old college site in Orange.
The official opening of Orange campus as a campus of Charles Sturt University took place on September 8, 2006.
Under CSU the Orange campus continued to offer all courses under the Faculty of Rural Management in its first year. However, bachelor degrees in liberal studies, arts, science, and computer science and technology were not offered.
These courses were introduced in 2004 and allowed students to study the first year in Orange and then transfer to Sydney to complete their degree.
Bachelor of Nursing (pre-registration) was be replaced with a Bachelor of Nursing, and Bachelor of Pharmacy (Rural) was replaced by a Bachelor of Pharmacy.
There were also many agricultural students, known as aggies, still at the uni in those early days.
Those agricultural studies continued at CSU until the final students graduated in 2016.
In 2014 CSU confirmed it would not continue with its on-campus, undergraduate Bachelor of Agricultural Business Management course at the Orange facility.
That course was unique for its focus on management rather than science.
However, course director Dr Yann Guisard said fewer than six people were enrolled for the course in Orange for 2015.Those students were given the opportunity to study the same course at the university's Wagga Wagga campus where ag studies continue.
Today the university's Orange campus has more of a health focus with the most popular subjects being dental science, pharmacy and physiotherapy.
The 65 graduates in 2024 came from from three faculties, the Faculty of Science and Health, the Faculty of Arts and Education, and the Faculty of Business, Justice and Behavioural Sciences.
In 2018 it was revealed the Orange CSU campus pumped more than $28 million into the city's economy in 2016 and created almost 400 jobs making it responsible for more than two per cent of employment in Orange.
In 2022 the $22 million School of Rural Medicine officially opened at the university.
The School of Rural Medicine was a joint initiative between CSU and Western Sydney University with the first cohort including 37 students in 2021.
The idea behind the school was to increase the number of health professionals in regional and rural communities.
Known as a peaceful regional campus it's also made the international spotlight with its FalconCam Project.
Information courtesy of Charles Sturt University, The University of Sydney, Central Western Daily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.