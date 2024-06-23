Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Multiple cards dished out as Lions and Bulldogs play out Pride Park classic

Alexander Grant
DU
By Alexander Grant, and Dominic Unwin
June 23 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pride Park is fast turning into a tricky place for Bathurst Bulldogs while Emus gained revenge and took a huge step towards reclaiming second spot on the Blowes Cup ladder.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.