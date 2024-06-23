Passionate young performers unite to 'make music' for spectacular celebration

Anthony Wu is passionate about playing music and a concert at the Orange Function Centre has given him a rare opportunity to perform alongside students from other schools
The Bletchington Public School saxophonist took part in the Make Music Day organised by the Orange Regional Conservatorium on Friday, June 21.
"I found it really enjoyable, I really like playing with older kids that I can look up to and they can help me if I don't know a note or something," Anthony said.
"It's a lot of fun because music is my passion."
The year 6 student has been playing music since he was five years old. He plays saxophone in the school band as well as violin.
"I started off with the flute and then I just saw them and I was like I really want to play saxophone and I was like, 'hopefully I can switch' because you need a year before you can switch," he said.
"It's just really cool."
Orange Regional Conservatorium executive director David Shaw said Make music day is an annual, international day celebrating the power of music.
"It involves anybody and everybody who wants to get together and make music," Mr Shaw said.
"The Orange Regional Conservatorium is doing this for a second year and it's our intention to get as many schools as we can together."
He said he was particularly interested in getting students from public schools, small schools and high schools together to "to bridge the gap between primary and secondary to get them all together playing in big huge groups so they can make connections, make friends, find their tribe".
"When they leave their public school and go to the high school they will already know some of the people there already.
"That's the intention of today, we have more than 200 students performing."
He said in addition to making new contacts and friends it was also important for children to learn music from an early age.
"The research shows massive improvements to social wellbeing, cognitive development and academia when people learn music from an early age," Mr Shaw said.
"The more sustained the better, so if they learn for one year that's good, if they learn for two years that's even better, three years that's even better."
Mr Shaw said the schools received the music well before Friday's concert and some of the schools also collaborated with rehearsals and workshops in preparation for the day.
Participants included the Wula Gurray Choir made up of students from Orange East, Glenroi Heights, Bletchington, Anson Street, Bowen, Spring Terrace, Molong Central, Spring Hill and Nashdale public schools as well as Canobolas Rurual Technology High School.
Participating primary schools schools included Clergate Public School, Orange Public School, Bletchington Public School and Canobolas Public School.
High school participants came from Orange High School, James Sheahan Catholic High School, Canobolas Rural Technology High School
Orange Christian School also took part.
In addition to the orchestra, string ensemble and choir, a Latin American jazz group called Caribe worked with small schools in workshops at the conservatorium.
Mr Shaw said the day was made possible due to support from the Godfrey Turner Music Trust which sponsored the event.
