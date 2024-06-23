He's never played league before but this Canowindra kid just made a NSW side

Making a NSW Combined Independent Schools (CIS) rugby league team without any experience in the sport sounds like an impossibility.
Canowindra's Cooper Williams, 15, utilised his natural talent and rugby union experience to defy those odds and make it a reality.
Saint Stanislaus' College student recently booked his place in the final 20-man NSW CIS under 15s team to take part in the upcoming Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships at Port Macquarie.
It's an experience that was never on Williams' radar at the start of the 2024 but it came about when Stannies rugby league co-ordinator Paul McDonald thought it would be great for him to give the sport a shot.
That decision has led to a whole new opportunity being opened up for Williams.
"Mr McDonald came up to me one afternoon after a rugby game and said 'I want to sign you up for CIS rugby league trials' and I was surprised because I'd never played the game at all," he said.
"He signed me up for the front row to see how I'd go. I gave it my best shot and came through to the 40-man squad and then into the final 20-man team."
Williams continued to impress across several phases of CIS trials while picking up new skills along the way.
"After the CIS trial in Mount Druitt they let the 40-man squad out that night, and I was named in that. From there I was asked to attend the Narabeen Sporting Academy for a two-night camp and trials," he said.
"On the second day we trialled against the Manly Sea Eagles under 16s. They announced the 20-man squad the next day.
"When I saw my name there it brought a lot of joy because a fair bit of work went in to trying to get into that squad. A lot of determination went into it. It was a great learning process over at Narrabeen. It was great fun."
McDonald has helped rugby league grow at St Stanislaus' College since he began the program in the mid 2000s.
Over that time he's seen a number of promising talents come through the system and is hopeful that Williams can be the next person on that list.
"We've had a number of boys come through the CIS pathway to go to Australian Schoolboys," he said.
"There's been Luke Bain, who played for Penrith and Parramatta, and our most successful has been Braidon Burns who played at Souths, Canterbury Bankstown and is now up with the North Queensland Cowboys.
"Cooper gets the opportunity to now take on CHS, Queensland and ACT at Port Macquarie. CIS won this tournament last year, so they're a competitive side.
"When Cooper went to the trials he really stood out. His lack of rugby league IQ was made up for with his determination, effort and fitness."
Williams has a busy schedule of sport ahead of him after he also made the NSW Country boys under 15s representative side.
He was one of seven Central West players who took part in the recent NSW Junior Country Championships to gain selection to the next stage.
NSW Country will take on their City counterparts in Bathurst on July 28 at Ashwood Park.
"Making that team was an aim for me at the start of the year," Williams said.
"Now my focus is just on football in general. It's been great fun."
Williams is one of two Bathurst connections to make it into NSW Combined Independent School league teams this year.
Bathurst native Dayne Fallon, who attends Sydney's GOAL College, made the under 18s side.
Fallon almost made the 2023 team as a bottom age player but was one of the final players to miss the cut.
The Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships at Port Macquarie will take place from June 30.
