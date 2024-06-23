Teen allegedly takes police on pursuit before being caught with fireworks

Police allegedly found a knife and several fireworks on a 17-year-old boy after he took them on a chase in the Central West.
About 3.10am on Saturday, June 22, 2024, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attempted to stop a Mazda utility travelling on North Street, West Dubbo, due to reports the Ute was driving dangerously.
When the driver allegedly failed to stop when directed by a fully-marked police vehicle, a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit continued until the ute stopped on Coolabah Street, Dubbo, where the driver allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot.
Following investigations, officers, with assistance from members of the public, arrested a 17-year-old boy in the front yard of a nearby home.
During the arrest police allegedly located a knife, several fireworks and items believed to have been stolen from an earlier break and enter, on the teen.
The 17-year-old was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with:
The teen was refused bail to appear before the children's court.
Police will allege in court the 17-year-old had broken into a Dubbo home earlier Saturday morning, stealing keys to the Mazda utility and other items before fleeing in the stolen vehicle.
The teen's arrest was part of Operation Boa and investigations will continue.
