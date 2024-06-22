Jousting, a bonfire and Vikings at Newbridge Fire Festival: mega gallery

The annual Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival took place on Saturday.
People dressed in medieval dress to celebrate the shortest day of the year.
/story/8619730/vikings-jousting-and-bonfire-at-newbridge-winter-solstice-festival/Newbridge was busy with market stalls throughout half the village and performances at various locations, including the Newbridge Showground.
The festival stopped to enjoy the parade in the mid afternoon.
The entertainment continues all through the afternoon and into the evening with the lighting of the wickerman bonfire in the evening.
See a video of the winter solstice swim at Gosling Creek on Friday below.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh captured some of the fun and frivolity in the gallery above.
