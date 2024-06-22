LNP's nuclear gamble may backfire

With an election expected to be held in the next 12 months Australians won't be waiting long to find out if Peter Dutton's moving paean on the power of the atom was a "come to Jesus moment" for the electorate or the Coalition's suicide note.
Wednesday's announcement that, if elected, the LNP would commit to building seven nuclear reactors in five different states - all of which have Labor governments who are opposed to the idea - is arguably the greatest political gamble ever taken by an Australian politician.
It is, as ABBA would warble, a case of "the winner takes it all".
By turning the next election into a referendum on nuclear power the opposition is attempting to wedge Labor, which has dipped its toe in the cooling pond by signing on for the nuclear submarines, and to take advantage of a slight, but perceptible, increase in public support for atomic energy as a zero-emissions energy source.
The trouble with the strategy is that, as always, the devil is in the detail or, in this case, the lack thereof.
While Messrs Dutton, Littleproud and O'Brien were upfront about where they want to put the reactors - one is slated for the Central West, at Mount Piper - and why, they have said nothing about cost.
Their claim that two reactors would be online by 2035 - just 11 years from now - is highly contestable and at odds with the experience of other countries.
It is difficult to see how Mr Dutton and his team will be able to convince a significant majority of voters the LNP could actually deliver on what it has just promised.
The most obvious obstacle is the issue of states' rights. COVID-19 put the spotlight on the federal government's inability to ride roughshod over state governments.
If Scott Morrison wasn't able to make Mark McGowan open the border then what makes Mr Dutton believe he could impose a federally owned and operated nuclear reactor on a site that is owned by the Western Australian government?
While some of the points raised by the Coalition are worthy of examination - such as putting generation capability into sites that are already connected to the grid - that doesn't necessarily have to be nuclear.
Given both parties agree that gas has a role to play as a transition fuel for decades to come wouldn't it make sense to put the base-load generators there?
The strongest argument against the Coalition's nuclear policy was made by Chris Bowen on Wednesday.
He argued that all this would do would be to nobble the renewables roll-out which is using proven technology and is already well underway.
It is not inconceivable that this latest energy and climate war could create a worst-case scenario where Australia doesn't have nuclear power or enough renewables to meet its needs come 2050.
If that were to happen the only way to keep the lights on would be to continue using fossil fuels while the world burned.
What Australia really needs, given the high cost and extended timelines of all the energy options that are on the table, is a bipartisan future energy policy.
This needs to be firmly grounded in proven science and an understanding of what is possible.
Unfortunately, given the nation is at the mercy of a three-year electoral cycle, the chances of that happening are Buckley's and none.
The water just got even muddier.
