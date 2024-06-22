Central Western Daily
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - Summary

LNP's nuclear gamble may backfire

June 22 2024 - 9:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With an election expected to be held in the next 12 months Australians won't be waiting long to find out if Peter Dutton's moving paean on the power of the atom was a "come to Jesus moment" for the electorate or the Coalition's suicide note.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.