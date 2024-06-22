Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

What does this Budget mean for farmers in NSW paddocks?

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
June 22 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers president, Xavier Martin.
NSW Farmers president, Xavier Martin.

Will this State Budget mean there will be more police and nurses for the bush, or will there be better regional roads?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.