What does this Budget mean for farmers in NSW paddocks?

Will this State Budget mean there will be more police and nurses for the bush, or will there be better regional roads?
These are the questions those in regional and rural NSW are asking as the state government hands down its budget this week, and whether or not it will have a practical impact for farmers in paddocks.
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin said while the NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey had done his best to smile while handing down the budget, the impact of federal Goods and Services Tax (GST) cuts were obvious.
"His budget is clearly significantly impacted by the federal government's decision to rip billions in GST revenue away from the people of NSW," Mr Martin said.
"Farmers well know how NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey must be feeling when looking at a set of numbers that's come up short.
"In our businesses we hope for the best and prepare for the worst and do our best with what the weather and the markets give us, and Mr Mookhey is in the same situation with a budget left in an awful mess by his federal counterpart.
"But regardless of the budget papers, what is ultimately important is the practical effect of these announcements in the paddock and in the regions."
Mr Martin said budgets set out the government priorities, but what needed to be done now was the practical work to fix roads, cull millions of pigs and reduce the weeds in national parks and along roadsides.
The 2024-25 Budget delivers $3.3 billion to rebuild road and transport infrastructure damaged during natural disasters.
"It is positive to see the attention given to repairing roads ruined by natural disasters, this is something we experience every day with potholed roads and it needs to be fixed," Mr Martin said.
"That said, it would be good to move beyond repairs and look at future-proofing, that's where we want to see it go.
"Roads and rail and bridges that are fit for purpose are essential to the future of a strong agriculture sector."
He added the $13m announced last week to help counter exploding feral pig numbers was also a positive move, and he welcomed funding to make it easier for essential workers to access affordable housing in regional NSW.
"The practical impact of this budget, and what it means for the economic dynamo that is agriculture, is what really matters to farmers and our communities," Mr Martin said.
More government boots on the ground to deliver critical services to primary producers is what NSW Farmers want out of the budget.
NSW Farmers head of policy Kathy Rankin is calling for ongoing funds for Local Land Services and the NSW Department of Primary Industries as they perform critical roles in working with farmers to produce "safe and healthy food".
It comes as the Budget delivered LLS a 12.3pc increase in funding, rising from $260.6m in 2023-24 to $292.7m for the next financial year.
"While we are conscious of the budget challenges, the government must remember that agriculture is a major economic driver, particularly in rural and regional areas," Ms Rankin said.
"The NSW DPI is a world-class, agri-research organisation, while LLS delivers critical services across the state; to reduce the capabilities of either would be a massive loss."
They also want the government, "as a minimum", to maintain the current funding levels to the DPI research stations across NSW, indexed to inflation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.