More than $2 million worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes seized in Central West

More than $2 million worth of illegal cigarettes were seized in the Central West following a traffic stop.
About 4.20pm on Friday, June 21, officers attached to Dubbo Highway Patrol stopped a Pantech truck on the Newell Highway for a random breath test.
During the stop police allegedly located more than 180 boxes containing a combination of illegal cigarettes and vapes.
Following a search of the vehicle officers allegedly located and seized more than 1.6 million illegal cigarettes and 1550 vapes.
Police said the combined street value of these items is estimated to be over $2.5 million.
The driver of the truck, a 61-year-old man, was arrested before being taken to Dubbo Police Station.
The Queensland man was charged with a litany of offences including possessing more than 100kg of tobacco and dealing with property proceeds of crime greater than $100,000.
The man was refused bail to appear before Dubbo Local Court on Saturday, June 22.
