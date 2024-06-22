Alleged meth dealer accused of using hidden cameras to film 'intimate acts' with women

An alleged drug dealer will be accused of using hidden cameras to film "intimate acts" with multiple women.
In June 2023 State Crime Command's Raptor Squad commenced an investigation into the illegal filming of women without their consent after locating a device containing videos of intimate acts during a search warrant.
Following extensive investigation officers attached to Chifley Police District arrested a 42-year-old man on Friday, June 21 2024 for allegedly supplying methamphetamine.
The man was taken to Lithgow Hospital for precautionary reasons before being taken to Lithgow Police Station.
Following the arrest Raptor Squad officers executed a search warrant at a home on Bells Road, Oakley Park.
During the search police located and seized an electronic device in a creek behind the property.
The 42-year-old man was charged with intentionally recording intimate images without consent DV, dealing with property proceeds of crime less than $1,000,000 and supplying prohibited drugs.
He was refused bail to appear before Dubbo Local Court on June 22.
Police will allege in court the man had set up several hidden cameras in a bedroom at a Lithgow property to film women without their consent during intimate acts.
Investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
