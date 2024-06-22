'A special kid': Central West mother wins award after personal tragedy

After the tragic death of her seven-year-old son, Kim Barrett had trouble getting out of bed, let alone finding a job.
The Coonabarabran mother had been a full-time carer for her boy, Kodi, since he was born prematurely, and making ends meet on a caring pension.
Kodi had been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy and Ms Barrett said she had a "great care system and support network".
Ms Barrett described Kodi as a "special kid".
But when Kodi stopped breathing one night two years ago, and died in hospital four days later, Ms Barrett was not only distraught but also faced having to find work to support herself.
"I thought everything was done. I am a strong country girl, I come from Coonabarabran and Gulgong, but that nearly broke me," Ms Barrett told ACM.
"[Then] very quickly my income changed to JobSeeker from the care pension."
But finding work, having been out of the workforce for so long, was difficult.
"I had always been a worker before I looked after Kodi but it had been eight years since I had a job," she said.
She was sent to Asuria Disability Employment Services (DES) and within four days she had her first job.
It was hard at first, but Ms Barrett said Asuria was "there the whole time".
"From that moment on I found my feet and found my next job which was a bit closer to home," Ms Barrett said.
"I got promoted in house and offered a full time job... Asuria got me my hair done so I felt a bit better about myself. I couldn't afford things like that."
She said her mentor, Sharnie, was "like a friend" and "very genuine".
"Country people appreciate that sort of thing," Ms Barrett said.
Ms Barrett has recently returned to Coonabarabran from Sydney where she won the genU Training Participant Award at the Disability Employment Australia Awards.
"I couldn't believe I was one of the finalists," she said.
Having grown up in the country, Ms Barrett didn't have any shoes or a dress suitable for the awards night, so she invested in these for her big trip into town.
"I had never been on a plane or tasted champagne. I had to buy girl shoes because I only had steel caps," she laughed.
"It was a great experience, and then when I won, it topped the deal. I met some amazing people."
In her acceptance speech, Ms Barrett thanked Sharnie from Asuria, for helping her "put one foot in front of another".
She said the organisation changed her life "in so many ways".
"There were many times that I thought I couldn't do it and would have a bad day and Sharnie would pick me back up again and put me back together," Ms Barrett said at the awards night.
"Over time this gave me more and more confidence to stand on my own two feet. Sharnie's genuine care and guidance made all the difference."
Ms Barrett is employed as a personal care worker at Australian Unity and she loves her clients and job.
"I want to make Kodi proud and I want to make my dad proud," she said.
Her dad, Adrian Barrett, drives a local tow truck.
"He's teaching me to do it as well and I'm getting my tow licence, which is keeping me busy," Ms Barrett said.
"He's been so strong for me. He's my only family really, other than Kodi."
Ms Barrett still has her low moments but her job picks her up.
"That's where my heart is, with disability care. After Kodi, and my mum was was also in a wheelchair - she only had one left - disability felt normal to me, and it should be toe everyone."
