What are 'grandfriends'? The magical bonds being developed across generations

Anson Street School Year 12 students have made some unexpected friends this year.
These friends, called "grandfriends", are elderly residents from the Orange Grove Community Centre.
It's all part of a program designed to foster inter-generational friendships, with students who are in their final year of school.
One of the residents at Orange Grove, Ian McKay, who described himself as an extrovert, said he enjoys the company of the students.
"The best thing is to see a person coming in with little knowledge about a certain subject and see them go out," he said.
"I like teaching. They're prepared to listen and, more importantly, they're prepared to do something."
Mr Mckay worked for the Commonwealth Bank in London and Australia and hopes to impart some knowledge of his experiences with a touch of humour - what he describes as the "most important thing".
Margaret Irish, general manager for Orange Grove, said she's seen benefits for both students and the older residents.
"It's absolutely magical ... the outcomes that we're observing are bigger than I could have hoped for," she said.
"It works both ways. Some of our residents haven't got family close by so they're actually getting to engage with the younger generations ... and some students don't have any grandparents.
"We're seeing an increase in them wanting to come out of their rooms ... and other residents are asking to now be part of the program."
Also at their weekly Thursday meet, a Wiradjuri student brought her hand-made book on the Wiradjuri language and was sharing new words she'd learned with some of the residents.
While resident, Marguerite Tuit was at a table making jewellery and playing Uno with the students.
She said she enjoys learning new skills and while she's excellent at the game Bridge - she finds the Uno very difficult.
"I can play Bridge and teach anyone Bridge, but for some reason I just don't get Uno," Ms Tuit said.
"It's lovely having this interaction with all these lovely people.
"It has been beneficial for me. I really enjoy it and I'm very happy. "
Student, Kruz, who is working at Tafe one day a week to be a mechanic, said he has "really liked" visiting Orange Grove every week.
"I have learnt a lot from the elderly people, our grandfriends," the Anson Street School student said.
Along with elderly residents, there are two gentle Labradors, Rosie and Henry, which Year 12 student Ryan enjoys as he wants to work with animals.
"The dogs are cute. I love them," Ryan said.
"I want to make homes for endangered creatures and other animals when I'm older."
Anson Street School principal, Melanie Meers described the program as a "fantastic experience" for the students.
"There's a lot of things in common with our school and this care community," Mrs Meers said.
"We're all very focused on being kind to each other, to learn from each other and it's a wonderful opportunity for our students to be able to come out have important conversations."
