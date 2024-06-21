The people of Calare deserve to know, where do you stand, Mr Gee?

As a concerned resident of the Calare electorate, I am writing to request a clear and definitive statement from our federal representative, Andrew Gee MP, regarding his position on nuclear energy.
Given the growing discussions around alternative energy sources and the critical role they play in our national energy policy, it is essential for our local communities to be provided transparency and all the information on such significant issues.
Nuclear energy, with its potential for providing a stable and low-carbon energy source, has become a topic of national and local importance with the Coalition suggesting Mount Piper as a site for a possible Small Modular Reactor (SMR) that would support Lithgow becoming a world class manufacturing hub.
As constituents of Calare, we are entitled to understand where our Federal MP stands on this issue, which has massive upside for the community of Lithgow's future and Australia's energy strategy.
A clear position from Mr Gee will aid us in making informed decisions and fostering constructive debate around sustainable energy solutions.
Therefore, I urge Mr Gee to outline his views on nuclear energy publicly and transparently.
The electorate of Calare deserves to be fully informed and engaged in shaping our energy future and the position of Mr Gee as our Federal Member of parliament.
