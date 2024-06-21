Inspirational schoolgirl kicking goals

We've previously brought you the story of Lara Yaroslavceff - the inspirational little girl who was struck down by cancer.
Now at the age of seven, Lara is once again thriving and is completely cancer free.
Journalist Emily Gobourg caught up with the Yaroslavceff family and, as you can see from the smiles, Lara's kicking goals at school.
Journalist Will Davis' deep dive into council's budget for the next 12 months reveals which projects will be given funding, and where the money has come from.
ICYMI: Over 30 of the bravest souls (surely!) in Orange took the plunge to mark the shortest day of the year. There were no bare bums, but you can check out the swimmers photographer Jude Keogh snapped venturing into the freezing Gosling Creek waters here.
We have letters for you this morning, as well as a long-read look at what was a turbulent week on the floor of NSW parliament - the nuclear energy debate was in full swing.
Good luck to anyone taking to a sporting field this morning!
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
