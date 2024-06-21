Police called to crash outside school gates

A group of schoolchildren in Orange arrived to class on Friday with an unexpected sight outside the gates.
On June 21, officers from NSW Police were called to Anson Street just before 7am following reports of a crash.
Upon arrival, they discovered a man in his 30s had veered off the road and crashed into a set of traffic lights.
The traffic lights in question are right outside Anson Street School and operate as a way for schoolchildren, teachers and residents to cross from one side of the road to the other where a school-run vineyard is located.
The lights had been completely ripped out of the ground as a result of the single-vehicle crash.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed there were no injuries suffered by the driver or by any pedestrians.
The spokesperson also added that there would be no further police investigation regarding the incident moving forward and that no arrests were made.
