Euro 2024 implements last-minute rule change

UEFA will start on June 14, with Germany playing against Scotland. Scotland is confident about advancing from a group that includes Hungary and Switzerland despite having to face the host.
However, the tournament has suddenly changed the rules for Euro 2024 - now, only captains can talk to referees during a game. If other players try to join in, they will get a yellow card.
According to the new rule, UEFA has informed teams participating in Euro 2024 that only captains will be permitted to approach the referee during matches.
Any other players who approach the referee with any sign of disrespect or dissent will receive a booking. If the captain happens to be a goalkeeper, another teammate can be designated to approach the referees on their behalf.
The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has been working on it since 2016 and started testing a new version of the rule earlier this year.
On May 14, Roberto Rosetti, Chairman of the UEFA Referees Committee, said that UEFA wants referees with strong personalities who are capable of making tough decisions, even if they are unpopular.
Rosetti emphasised the importance of referees being open and willing to explain the reasoning behind their decisions.
"We want referees with a strong personality who make even unpopular decisions on the pitch but, at the same time, we want them to be more open and explain what led them to make certain decisions.
"They receive a lot of information from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and we are ready to talk and share more details with the players and coaches to help them understand how a certain decision was made," he said.
He then further emphasised that the way players and coaches behave is important in football. Coaches have agreed that they're ready to promote fair play. They have supported this new approach to improve football.
UEFA keeps pushing for referees to openly clarify decisions during UEFA Euro 2024 for improvement. They will be encouraged to discuss with captains to form trust and demonstrate modern leadership.
Rosetti also noted that referees receive extensive information from VAR and expressed readiness to share as many details as possible with players and coaches to help them understand the decisions made.
The new rule could disrupt football betting by increasing the number of yellow cards, affecting player suspensions, and changing team dynamics.
Bettors will need to consider the captain's role and potential game flow disruptions, as well as how teams and bookmakers might adjust their strategies and odds in response to this change.
This change comes at a time when, with the most exciting matches in Euro 2024 approaching, sports betting is becoming more popular. The legalisation of sports betting in many countries has further expanded the market.
Technological advancements, such as live betting and real-time analytics, have also enhanced the betting experience. This trend is supported by marketing campaigns and sponsorships with sports leagues and teams that integrate betting into mainstream entertainment.
Betting on the UEFA Euro 2024 Championship offers several options. One common type of bet is predicting the overall tournament winner. Another popular bet involves predicting which team will top its group based on points accumulated during group matches.
Bettors can also wager on the Golden Boot, predicting the player with the most tournament goals. Then there are moneyline bets that predict match winners, often only during regulation time. Meanwhile, handicap betting adjusts odds for closer matches, where bettors predict goal spread coverage.
Lastly, totals betting or over/under betting involves wagering on the total number of goals or other match statistics like corner kicks or yellow cards. This type of bet is popular because it allows for a variety of options beyond just the match outcome.
