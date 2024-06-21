Meet the swimmers who braced the winter waters and broke a record

A record breaking number of swimmers plunged into wintry waters at this year's annual Winter Solstice Swim.
Thirty-three participants braved the 8-degree water at Gosling Creek Reserve at midday on June 21, while apprehensive spectators looked on.
The event organisers, Harley Smith and Nathan Cutter, who dub themselves the "founding fathers" of the event, said the turn-out has quadrupled since its inception in 2017.
"This is probably about four times the amount of people we've had in previous years," Mr Smith said.
"Word must have gone around ... they would have seen how much fun we have and thought 'we want to be part of that as well'."
Mr Harley said taking part in the winter solstice swim is a means of "embracing life" while working the conventional nine-to-five.
"We want to go outside of our usual dull routines. We want to meet other fun people ... and jumping in the icy water in the middle of winter just makes you feel alive."
Kate Thornton is a first-timer, but she's not new at all to the icy waters, in fact, each week Ms Thornton takes a dip in Lake Canobolas.
"A friend of mine said it was on and I thought it's just going be great. I swim a lot in winter but not without a wetsuit," she said.
"Even then, I get a real brain freeze out at the lake until that first pontoon, and then your body seems to get used to it.
"I have bad blood circulation in my fingers and the cold water is really helping."
Another participant was Lisa Johns. She came on her lunch break with her work colleagues and had no qualms with the cold temperature.
When asked whether she'd participate next year - she said she'll "sign-up right away".
"It was a suggestion from a work colleague and ... what an amazing sensory experience it was," Ms Johns said.
"I just dived straight in and made sure the water was deep enough and had an amazing time - it wasn't as cold as I expected it to be."
As the event has continued to grow in popularity, Mr Smith said next year they could potentially use it to raise money for charity.
"We know cold water therapy is really good for mental health," Mr Smith said.
"So, perhaps we could aspire to try and make a positive influence not just for ourselves but to actually help the wider community with mental health issues."
Over the years they've had hot soup to enjoy after the swim, but this year the team from Small Acres Cyder swam too, and was handing out warm mulled cider as the participants exited the water.
By providing more food and drinks next year, participants may stay longer and have a chat after the icy swim, Mr Smith said.
"I think that these kinds of people are my kind of people and I would love to hang around and get to know them better," Mr Smith said.
"So, I think next time we need to provide something so that people can hang around ... and share life stories."
