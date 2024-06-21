Magistrate 'concerned' about delay in identifying charred remains

Charred human remains found in a tree stump on a rural NSW property are still undergoing testing.
The remains were discovered on a property in Menah, just outside Mudgee, during a search for 53-year-old David Collison in 2023.
At the time, he was on parole after serving almost two decades in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Shahab Kargarian in 2000.
Although police believe the remains to be those of Mr Collison, DNA testing is yet to confirm a match.
On Thursday, June 20, 33-year-old Eric James Forrest - who is accused of killing Mr Collison - was excused from appearing at Dubbo Local Court as prosecutors applied for another 10-week extension.
They said the "severe" level of damage to the bones meant it would take some time for a lab in Texas to confirm a match.
But magistrate Gary Wilson said he was concerned about the delay.
"In the court's eyes it's stagnated for so long," he said.
The latest request for extension follows seven weeks of previous delays.
On Thursday, May 2, police prosecutor Sergeant Adam Corrigan told the court a "significant amount of forensic testing" was being done to confirm the identity of the remains.
He said all lines of inquiry in Australia had been exhausted and the remains would have to be sent to a specialist laboratory in Texas, but there was "circumstantial evidence" they were from Mr Collison.
He requested a 10 week adjournment for the testing to take place.
However, Legal Aid solicitor Bill Dickens said it has been six months since Forrest was taken into custody and said an extension of that length would be "unreasonable".
"It's been six weeks and what Mr Corrigan said today is the same as what the other prosecutor said on March 21," he said.
"I can't see why it would take two-and-a-half months to get the remains to Texas."
Magistrate Wilson granted prosecutors an extension for testing but said they will need to report back to the court on their progress in five weeks.
Five weeks came and went and the matter was adjourned a further two weeks.
On June 6, magistrate Wilson declined to give the prosecution 10 weeks, instead granting six.
Forrest was arrested at Maroubra Police Station on Saturday, November 4, 2023 and charged with murder and multiple firearms offences.
The arrest came after the grisly discovery of "human-like" bones on a property on Wilbertree Road in Menah.
Police say Mr Collison had been visiting the property from Sydney. He was reported missing on October 15, 2023, after he was unable to be located or contacted.
They allege Forrest shot Mr Collison on September 25, 2023, during a "drug-related" dispute, before disposing of his remains.
They do not believe the alleged murder is related to Mr Collison's prior conviction.
Mr Collison shot Mr Kargarian "in cold blood" while attempting to rob him as he was sitting with his girlfriend after a date on Sydney's north shore.
Forrest remains in custody at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre.
His matter will next be heard at Dubbo Local Court again on Thursday, August 1, 2024.
