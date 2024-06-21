Wild night of car crime leads to police pursuit, foot chase and teen arrests

Three teenagers have been charged following multiple break-ins, stolen cars and a police pursuit.
Between 6.30pm on June 19 and 4am June 20, a ute was broken into and keys to a BMW - located in James Sheahan Drive, Orange - were stolen.
A short time later, a black Mitsubishi Pajero was stolen from a home in the nearby James Ryan Avenue.
At about 5.40am on Thursday, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attempted to stop a black Mitsubishi Pajero on the Mitchell Highway near Bencubbin Way, Dubbo.
When it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated, however; it was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
Soon after that, police sighted the car on Myall Street where it allegedly drove directly at several police cars. Road spikes were deployed on Cobborah Road, before the Mitsubishi crashed into a car yard on Fitzroy Street and three people were seen running from the car.
At about 8am, police were called to a home on Elizabeth Street, Dubbo, after reports a Mazda BT-50 had its window smashed and keys stolen from the ignition.
Police then attended North Street, Dubbo following reports of "three youths" running in the area.
They jumped multiple fences and were all arrested a short time later in backyards on Leavers Street.
Police searched the teens - aged 14, 14 and 15 - and allegedly located multiple sets of car keys, a screwdriver, and cannabis.
It will be alleged during the arrest, one of the teens spat at an officer. All three teens were taken to Dubbo Police Station.
The long list of charges for all of the teenagers include multiple counts of larceny, stealing a motor vehicle as well as destroying and damaging property. One of the 14-year-olds was also charged with assaulting a police officer.
All three were refused bail to appear at a Children's Court on Friday, June 21.
Multiple other break-ins of cars were reported that same night in The Snowy Way and Grace Rise, Orange.
