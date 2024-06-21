Central West junior puts pen to paper inking new Penrith Panthers deal

A Central West junior has inked a new deal locking him into the Penrith Panthers for the near future.
Former Forbes Magpie Billy Phillips committed to the club for the next three seasons.
The 20-year-old lock was awarded the Panthers SG Ball MVP Award in 2023.
Club officials said Phillips will train with the Panthers squad on a full-time basis for the "next couple of seasons" before joining the top 30 in 2027.
The club also announced the commitment of four others - Luron Patea, Billy Scott, Trent Toelau and Luke Sommerton - on Friday.
Panthers general manager of football Shane Elford congratulated the up-and-coming stars.
"These young guys have all been impressive over the past couple of seasons and thoroughly deserve their contract extensions," he added.
"Not only are they talented footballers, but they are also great young men who are dedicated to their rugby league careers - and we look forward to watching their progression in Panthers colours."
A St Clair Comets junior, Patea has been immediately elevated to the NRL squad on a deal that will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2027 season.
Scott has been promoted to an NRL development player until the end of the 2025 season before being added to the top 30 in 2026 and 2027.
Victorian junior Toelau signed an upgraded contract that will see him be an NRL development player for the next 18 months before progressing to the NRL squad in 2026.
Sommerton, who is currently an NRL development player, will be promoted to the top 30 in 2025 on a one-year deal.
