Old mate Dugald and 'chernobyl Sam': why question time went nuclear

Politics can be a dry game. Afternoon question time viewing reserved for the real hard-core #NSWpol nut.
But there's an exception to every rule.
And Thursday's episode of NSW politics must have sent some of the coalition to the nearest corner to scream 'SERENITY NOW'.
There was nowhere to hide. And it's all thanks to two words: nuclear energy.
Following Peter Dutton's announcement a Coalition Federal government would build seven nuclear reactors in Australia, including one at Mount Piper, near Lithgow, there hasn't been any other topic worth discussing. None that have grabbed this sort of attention, anyway.
And on Thursday, the NSW Labor government saw an opportunity and, boy, did they take it.
Simply ... two members of the Nationals party - Sam Farraway and Dugald Saunders. Or, as was the case on Thursday, Chernobyl Sam and Old Mate, Dugald.
Mr Farraway, currently an MLC for the Nationals on Macquaire Street who just this week declared his intent to run for preselection as the Nationals candidate for Calare, caught the attention of Jenny Aitchison.
While Mr Saunders, the leader of the National Party in NSW, no less, came under fire from Premier Chris Minns for a confusing exchange with journalist Sarah McDonald on Sydney radio where he hints at there being as much radioactivity at the beach as there is a nuclear reactor.
It's was a real head-scratcher.
Mr Saunders pointed to Barnaby Joyce as a reference point for all things nuclear energy. And Mr Minns loved it.
"Professor Joyce is on the case, Mr Speaker!" the premier chortled amid a chorus of laughter and jeering from the backbench.
Here's how it played out in full.
Mr Minns began by touching on NSW's stance on nuclear energy following a question from the member for Cessnock, Clayton Barr: "Premier, can you update the house on the community reaction to nuclear power in New South Wales?"
"I just want to make it clear that the New South Wales Government will not be repealing the ban on nuclear produced energy in New South Wales," he said.
He detailed a cost of $70 billion to replace the 8300 megawatts of coal fired power station currently being used in the state, which then increases to $211 billion should small scale modular nuclear reactors be commissioned.
He highlighted opposition by former Nationals leader, Bathurst MP Paul Toole, even questioned the non-committal stance from NSW Liberal party leader Mark Speakman, who said he needed more detail on the proposal.
It was the opening Mr Minns needed, and his onslaught didn't end there.
"You don't need any more detail. They've nominated the sites, that's it. They're going ahead. Are you for it or against it? Because you've got division in your own party. Today's the day to stand up and have your say," Mr Minns continued, to rousing cheers from his own party.
He said it was clear Mr Speakman wasn't calling the shots, went as far as to say "he's not the brains of the operation".
So who is? Oh no ...
"It goes to old mate, Dugald," Mr Minns quipped, turning his attention to the leader of the Nationals, Mr Saunders.
And this is how the rest of the nuclear ambush went down.
"Dugald, Mr Speaker, he's weighed in. He's weighed in on Sarah McDonald's program. He said, Look, look, I think one of the things that can definitely be looked at is nuclear reactors," Mr Minns continued, stopped only by a point of order.
"Anyway he says, 'Look, one of the things you can look at is storing waste on the site for many, many years.'
"On the site, on the site in the Upper Hunter, on the site in Bathurst. And then what happens?
"Sarah McDonald comes in and says, 'So you think they should store nuclear waste on the site in New South Wales as well?'
"And he goes, 'Look, when you go to the beach, you've got exposure to radioactivity on the sand, you've got it in rocks, you've got it in material.'
"It's everywhere! Mr Speaker, what is he talking about?
"So anyway, Sarah McDonald says, 'Hang on, hang on, you're saying there's more radioactivity at the beach than at a nuclear reactor?'
"So who's the brains of the operation? Who's really pulling the string? Anyway, Saunders, he sorts it out. He gives us the answer. He gives us the answer.
"He says, Mr Speaker, 'Well, look, just listen to what Barnaby Joyce has been saying.'
"Professor Joyce is on the case Mr Speaker!"
Ms Aitchison was replying to a question from the member for Gosford, Liesl Tesch, when she veered off on a nuclear tangent as well.
First quizzed about how the New South Wales budget will increase regional connectivity to essential services and infrastructure, Ms Aitchison took the opportunity to declare Labor "the party of the bush, after all".
That has to be a first. But this was Labor in full flight, remember. To use a bush metaphor, they took the bull by the horns.
She spoke of how the government had prioritised regional road recovery, a $769 million package to build new preschools, upgrade schools and bringing more teachers to the regions.
After an extension to her time on the stand was granted, Ms Aitchison asked: "where was the member for Dubbo in all of this? The member for Fukushima".
Here's how the rest of her shelling of the Nationals transpired.
"Look, if the New South Wales Farmers were comparing the Treasury favourably to a farmer, surely the member for Dubbo must be Hanrahan, right?
"He's out there applying for his regional seniors travel card. Now, giving the projected length of his leadership you can understand it, he's looking at retirement options.
"But the $390 million spent on that card we could have built the Muswellbrook Bypass by now. It could have been done years ago.
"Look, we just have to wonder about the Member for Upper Under. And I do wonder what the CWA ladies from Scone would think about having a nuclear reactor in their backyard.
"$16 billion cost for each of those seven plans. Is that why Chernobyl Sam over there was so keen on getting half a tunnel over the Blue Mountains, Mr Speaker, so he could put one in Lithgow. That'll go down well in Calare, won't it.
"Government is full of hard choices."
Hard choices, and normally relatively mundane sessions on the floor in parliament. Not this week.
After all of that, where do our leaders stand on the nuclear issue?
NSW Premier Chris Minns: 'The truth of the matter is, there's no future for nuclear energy in New South Wales, and there won't be under Labor'.
Leader of the Liberal Party of Australia, Peter Dutton: Nuclear energy has proven to get electricity prices and emissions down all over the world. As we transition away from fossil fuels, Labor's renewables-only approach means Australia risks a massive energy black hole and extraordinary costs. Next-generation zero emissions nuclear energy is part of the answer to our energy challenges. Australians deserve access to cheaper, cleaner and consistent electricity and our plan will deliver that.
Member for Calare Andrew Gee: 'Even supporters of nuclear power have questions about this announcement and want them answered. I will soon be starting community consultations to hear local views about this announcement and welcome any input by contacting my office. I will always listen to and advocate for our communities of Calare.'
Nationals' Federal Deputy Leader, Senator Perin Davey: "We are talking about an integrated economic development precinct to attract manufacturing, value-add and high-tech industry and a regional deal unlocking investment in modern infrastructure, services and community priorities. The Central West will gain billions of dollars in local investment."
Nationals' Federal Leader, David Littleproud: "The Mount Piper community will benefit from a multi-billion dollar facility guaranteeing high-paying jobs for generations to come, an integrated economic development precinct to attract manufacturing, value-add and high-tech industry and a regional deal unlocking investment in modern infrastructure, services and community priorities. This will result in billions of dollars in local investment."
Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole: Has said the Federal opposition's plan "lacks detail and has raised more questions than answers".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.