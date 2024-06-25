Cup Corner: Lighting up Eugowra and Bears want to party like it's 1999

Cup Corner is back after an action-packed round 10 in Woodbridge Cup.
But we'll start this week's edition with some good news off the field down at Ian Walsh Oval.
It's always great to see grassroots footy get the funding it deserves and in the case of the Golden Eagles, this is no different.
The team from NSW Community Rugby League Association have covered the costs of hiring portable lighting at the Eugowra Sports Ground for 2024.
Chairman of the advocacy group, Nathan Waugh, said it's always a delight to support teams, be they under 6s or A graders.
"Obviously the flooding in 2022 was of great concern," he said.
"(Woodbridge Cup boss Andrew Pull) raised the concerns about the Eugowra club and if there were ways of assisting.
"We've updated our strategic plan in the last 12 months and with that we needed to do more in terms of providing assistance to our members and this was a great project to get involved in and help the club."
The group's strategic plan now sees them spend 80 per cent of their funding each year on projects or grants that help its members, be that clubs or the league itself.
They've also partnered with professional grant writing organisations. This in turn gives them the opportunity to sponsor clubs so they can get help in terms of state and federal funding opportunities.
"What we ask for is clubs or leagues out in the regions get in touch with us. If they're a club, they can get in touch through their league," Waugh said.
"Let us know what the problem is and how we can help."
We're getting close to finding out who will host the 2024 Woodbridge Cup grand finals and one club has indicated they would be keen to put their hand up.
Blayney Bears held the Woodbridge 10s back in March and president Ben Pettit told the CWD it would be "unreal" for King George VI Oval to take centre stage again.
Not since 1999 has Blayney held a grand final, one of five the club hosted during their glory days in the 1990s.
They didn't win in '99 but the atmosphere against rivals Orange Hawks was reportedly next level.
"We'd definitely like to," he said.
"We got the knockout, whether or not we'd get the grand final as well [I'm not sure]. We've definitely got the facilities, going off the criteria we've got a pretty good location.
"It would be an unreal day to have. We've seen the Group 10 grand final crowds, it would be good to see what a Woodbridge Cup grand final crowd would look like."
Cowra Magpies and Canownidra Tigers have been the standout teams so far and played out an 18-10 classic on Saturday, going the way of the Magpies.
Behind them, 2023 grand finalists Manildra Rhinos and Trundle Boomers have rounded out the top four and for a big chunk of the season it looked a comfortable four-team race.
But in recent weeks there have been a few teams gathering momentum and mounting a challenge.
Leading this is Peak Hill Roosters who had another big win, 46-10 against Grenfell Goannas, while Eugowra recorded the upset of the season with a 26-12 win against Trundle.
The Roosters are still three points outside the four but with a game in hand and are looming as a real dark horse for finals.
