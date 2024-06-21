Show us: why crucial reports need to be made public

A check with the CWD this week reveals that Orange City Council is still refusing to disclose the contents of the report into the mysterious demise of the 100-year-old Pin Oak tree.
We have another report coming soon about the Lords Place debacle. This report is estimated to cost $20,000 to $25,000.
Will the Lords Place debacle report be made public? If not, why bother getting the report?
Are we about to waste another $20,000 to $25,000 of ratepayers' money?
Council's failure to disclose reports in the public interest is more than just about a lack of transparency.
It goes to the heart of integrity and accountability.
During more than 20 years, I've bought a large number of books relating to global warming/climate change.
As I try to keep up-to-date with significant changes taking place, I've relied on newspaper articles and essays in journals.
The most recent, and certainly the best I've read, is in the latest Quarterly Essay journal.
"Highway to Hell - climate change and Australia's future" was written by award-winning climate scientist and writer, Joelle Gergis. Her outstanding, 66-page essay is filled with the latest, accurate information relating to climate change.
As she states early in the essay, "Australia is in peril, and yet the consequences of a warming planet on our sun burnt country are still poorly understood by most people outside of the scientific community, let alone by our government".
In her concluding paragraph she writes: "there are already irreversible changes in the climate system that will be with us for thousands of years. The challenge right now is to minimise future damage. If we go further down the highway to hell and destabilise the ice sheets, it will be impossible to adapt, especially in an arid country like Australia where most of our population lives on the coast."
I hope that all Australian politicians will buy and read this very important Quarterly Essay.
I read you article in regards to the speed limits along the Southern Feeder Road.
It is good that the local council can increase the limit along some sections.
However the mention of the 80km/h area being unsafe with the various intersections along this stretch of road is an issue. That may be the case, but a bigger safety issue is along the section of road between Kurim Avenue and Elsham Avenue, at the old RTA, which has the parking of trucks and dogs as well as empty trailers on both sides of the road.
There has been several trailers just parked there for weeks now.
When trucks then travel this section in either direction they are crossing over the double white lines and causing on-coming traffic to stop or move over, sometimes off the road to allow them through.
When the next section of the feeder road is open and greater traffic movement occurs this will become an accident waiting to happen.
Daniel Andrews and Mark McGowan both have been awarded Australia's highest civilian honour, the Companion of the Order of Australia, in the King's Birthday Honours. King's birthday or April Fools' Day?
I would like to express my gratitude to Andrew Gee for his stance and reaction to the nuclear reactor proposal in his electorate of Calare.
He was not consulted and now has many questions to ask Peter Dutton.
I wish him all the best in his effort to get some answers for his electorate.
