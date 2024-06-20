Inside the 20-year battle for one road

What would you do if the street you lived on effectively washed away whenever it rains? And that's been the case for 20 years.
A small community on the outskirts of Orange has been battling to have its street sealed for the last two decades.
Senior journalist Riley Krause caught up with the residents of Springbank Lane after their battle was again heard in council on Tuesday night. How did their plight go?
Meanwhile, residents in an area they believe is a "safe part of Orange" have been left reeling following a late-night crime spree in their neighbourhood.
Catch-up: Saturday will be a bumper day for Emus at Endeavour Oval. The club will be hosting its Torie Finnane Foundation day. Journalist Grace Dudley sat down with two of the club's most dedicated to find out what the day means to them.
ICYMI: Check out all of the smiling faces from the Ben Crowe speaking event at the Ex-Services Club.
And finally, if you end up catching the potential snow around Orange today send us your pictures! Email: nick.mcgrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Have a great day - and stay warm!
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
