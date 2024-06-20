That's Amour: dark horse winery races into prestigious finals

After a mere 10 years in the industry, an Orange winery has been shortlisted for the prestigious Halliday Companion Awards.
Amour wines was among three Orange wineries nominated for the Dark Horse award - a category for producers who have ascended to five-star status for the first time.
Matt Eades, Amour's self-taught winemaker said he feels "overwhelmed" at the nomination.
"I was dreaming about making wine only 10 years ago, so to get to the point where we're making wine that's consistently exceptional - it's wonderful to be recognised for that," Mr Eades said.
"It's an acknowledgement that what we're doing is right, so we can continue improving and making better wines."
The Halliday Wine Companion Awards recognise the top wines, winemakers, viticulturists, and wineries across the country.
The winery was shortlisted for its consistent quality among all its varieties, receiving multiple scores above 95 points.
Amour's more traditional style and "old-school" way of winemaking is what sets winery apart, Mr Eades said.
"There's no pumps in the winery, everything's done by gravity - it's hand pressed and hand bottled, so it's a patient and gentle winemaking process."
"So, the wines express themselves and they're very balanced, and they're very elegant."
Amour currently makes pinot noir, chardonnay and a multiple different varieties of shiraz.
Two other Orange wineries have been nominated for the Dark Horse Award, See Saw and Cha Lou.
Mr Eades said it's a testament to the region's quality, among its competitors like the Adelaide Hills and the Hunter Valley.
"Orange is producing incredible fruit and it's attracting more technicians, more winemakers who are improving the level of quality to take us to that premium space," he said.
"Orange really has a future and I really think those key varieties are going to shine."
The winery is tucked away on Adair Drive towards Molong, at 700 metres above sea level.
Mr Eades recently bought a new property, which is double the amount of hectares to produce a greater volume of wine and a cellar door.
"We're probably going to be making more wines, as the demand is increasing and we're growing," he said.
"We're also going to be doing some long lunches, as we've got some gorgeous valley views here and some rolling hills."
Amour's cellar door is by appointment only in order to make it more of an intentional visit rather than a quick pop-in.
"All the tastings are with myself because we take a lot of pride in sharing our knowledge, all with a bit of a local cheese board and maybe some salami that we've made the wintertime."
"It's not really a quick-drink or hens night type of facility, it's for people who want to learn from the maker and immerse themselves in the story of the wine."
